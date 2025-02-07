Pupils at the Gold Festival
Were unanimous: “This is how every school day should be”
"I promise you, this will be the best school day of your lives!" This is how the stadium announcer whipped the thousands of pupils in the finish stadium into a great mood on Thursday. He was proved right! Because when Stephanie Venier crossed the finish line in the fastest time for Austria, it was clear to many: "That was the gold time!"
The ÖSV ladies had fan support from the Faistenau secondary school, among others. The boys and girls and their teachers set off with a home-made banner in their luggage. In the best of moods, only one thing mattered: "The main thing is that Austria is in front!" All the pupils said: "This is how every school day should be."
Florian and Jakob had set off for Saalbach with their school colleagues from MS Eugendorf and teachers. "Austria will win a medal today," the two were certain. Hannah, Julia and Alina were in equally high spirits before the race. The students from the sports high school in Saalfelden enjoyed a pizza in the fan mile before Stephanie Venier's victory: "We don't care who wins, it has to be an Austrian."
Fueled by the atmosphere in the fan mile, in the finish stadium and above all by Venier's gold run, it is fair to say that the stadium announcer was not exaggerating: it was the best school day of their lives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.