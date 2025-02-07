Vorteilswelt
Pupils at the Gold Festival

Were unanimous: “This is how every school day should be”

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 06:00
It couldn't be better: Thousands of pupils traveled to Hinterglemm for the women's Super-G on Thursday. The atmosphere was great before the race. Gold was just the icing on the cake.
0 Kommentare

"I promise you, this will be the best school day of your lives!" This is how the stadium announcer whipped the thousands of pupils in the finish stadium into a great mood on Thursday. He was proved right! Because when Stephanie Venier crossed the finish line in the fastest time for Austria, it was clear to many: "That was the gold time!"

Michael and Philip were completely in red-white-red World Championship fever. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Michael and Philip were completely in red-white-red World Championship fever.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The ÖSV ladies had fan support from the Faistenau secondary school, among others. The boys and girls and their teachers set off with a home-made banner in their luggage. In the best of moods, only one thing mattered: "The main thing is that Austria is in front!" All the pupils said: "This is how every school day should be."

Florian and Jakob were looking forward to the race and were already sure of a medal for Austria. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Florian and Jakob were looking forward to the race and were already sure of a medal for Austria.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Florian and Jakob had set off for Saalbach with their school colleagues from MS Eugendorf and teachers. "Austria will win a medal today," the two were certain. Hannah, Julia and Alina were in equally high spirits before the race. The students from the sports high school in Saalfelden enjoyed a pizza in the fan mile before Stephanie Venier's victory: "We don't care who wins, it has to be an Austrian."

Hannah, Julia and Alina's fingers crossed paid off. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Hannah, Julia and Alina's fingers crossed paid off.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Fueled by the atmosphere in the fan mile, in the finish stadium and above all by Venier's gold run, it is fair to say that the stadium announcer was not exaggerating: it was the best school day of their lives. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
