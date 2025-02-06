After a fall in the super-G
World Championship scare! ÖSV athlete crashes in the super-G
Ricarda Haaser suffered a cruciate ligament and inner meniscus tear in her fall in the World Championship Super-G. This was the result of an examination in hospital. The 31-year-old all-rounder from Tyrol will undergo surgery at the Hochrum Clinic on Thursday, the ÖSV announced. The World Championships have thus come to an early end for the 31-year-old.
Haaser initially made a promising start in the World Championship Super-G. After the 31-year-old had also performed well in the downhill training sessions, she started the World Championship Super-G with a lot of confidence. As star number 3, she was ahead in both the upper and middle sections. But then came the moment of shock.
After a jump, the ÖSV athlete lost her balance and crashed. She slid down the slope a bit and initially remained lying in the snow. Help rushed to her immediately. After a few anxious moments, the ÖSV athlete was able to pick herself up and skied towards the finish line.
A bitter loss for the ÖSV
However, she seemed to take the weight off her right leg. She was eventually flown to hospital by helicopter with a suspected knee injury. The MRI examination carried out there revealed that Haaser had suffered a cruciate ligament and inner meniscus tear. The 31-year-old all-rounder from Tyrol will undergo surgery at the Hochrum Clinic on Thursday, the ÖSV announced.
"She has bad fears herself that something more has happened in her knee," said ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl before the examination. Haaser is an athlete who had been planned as a major contender for the home World Championships. She was still scheduled to compete in the downhill, giant slalom and team combined. In the downhill on Saturday and in the team combined, Ariane Rädler could still get another chance to compete.
The racer from Vorarlberg, who crashed in Garmisch, lost out in the internal qualification and has not been able to cope with the Ulli Maier course at all so far. The ÖSV women are thin on the ground in the giant slalom. "In the giant slalom, it's pointless to make up positions," said Mandl.
