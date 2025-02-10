Awarded
“Rain of gold” for the PuchasPLUS Hotels
The PuchasPLUS Hotels in Loipersdorf and Stegersbach have once again come out on top at this year's Holidaycheck Awards, proving their outstanding quality. Both the 4-star Thermenhof PuchasPLUS Loipersdorf and the 4-star Thermenhotel PuchasPLUS Stegersbach were awarded the coveted Gold Award.
The Thermenhof PuchasPLUS Loipersdorf, a country house jewel in the thermal spa region, shone with a sensational recommendation rate of 100 percent and received top ratings from guests. This result underlines the popularity and high standing of the hotel among its guests.
The Thermenhotel PuchasPLUS Stegersbach was also able to secure the Gold Award once again with TOP ratings. The award confirms the consistently high quality and outstanding service that guests enjoy at this hotel.
" This fills me with great pride. Our team has played the biggest part in this award and I would like to express my sincere thanks to them. A big thank you also to our guests for their many years of loyalty and outstanding reviews."
Hotelier Josef Puchas
The Holidaycheck Awards are among the most prestigious awards in the tourism industry and are presented annually to the most popular and best hotels worldwide. The awards are based on the ratings and recommendations of holidaymakers and are therefore an important indicator of the quality and customer satisfaction of a hotel.
The PuchasPLUS nature and wellness hotel in Kukmirn!
Nestled in the gently rolling hills of southern Burgenland, a unique oasis of relaxation has been awaiting you in Kukmirn since 2024. The new PuchasPLUS nature and wellness hotel offers spacious rooms, an idyllic natural spa and wellness oasis with sauna paradise and a heated volcanic spring water pool at 34 degrees. Whether nature lovers, relaxation seekers, connoisseurs, couples or active vacationers - everyone will find their personal feel-good place here.
The PuchasPLUS Hotels in Loipersdorf and Stegersbach have once again managed to meet the high expectations of their guests and secure a place at the top of the Austrian hotel industry. There were also further awards for TOP thermal spa hotel from Kurzurlaub.at and the award from Booking.com. Further information about the PuchasPLUS Hotel can be found here.
