Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Awarded

“Rain of gold” for the PuchasPLUS Hotels

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 00:01

The PuchasPLUS Hotels in Loipersdorf and Stegersbach have once again come out on top at this year's Holidaycheck Awards, proving their outstanding quality. Both the 4-star Thermenhof PuchasPLUS Loipersdorf and the 4-star Thermenhotel PuchasPLUS Stegersbach were awarded the coveted Gold Award.

0 Kommentare

The Thermenhof PuchasPLUS Loipersdorf, a country house jewel in the thermal spa region, shone with a sensational recommendation rate of 100 percent and received top ratings from guests. This result underlines the popularity and high standing of the hotel among its guests.

The Thermenhof in Loipersdorf. (Bild: PuchasPLUS)
The Thermenhof in Loipersdorf.
(Bild: PuchasPLUS)

The Thermenhotel PuchasPLUS Stegersbach was also able to secure the Gold Award once again with TOP ratings. The award confirms the consistently high quality and outstanding service that guests enjoy at this hotel.

Zitat Icon

" This fills me with great pride. Our team has played the biggest part in this award and I would like to express my sincere thanks to them. A big thank you also to our guests for their many years of loyalty and outstanding reviews."

Hotelier Josef Puchas

The Holidaycheck Awards are among the most prestigious awards in the tourism industry and are presented annually to the most popular and best hotels worldwide. The awards are based on the ratings and recommendations of holidaymakers and are therefore an important indicator of the quality and customer satisfaction of a hotel.

The new pleasure hotel in Kukmirn. (Bild: PuchasPLUS)
The new pleasure hotel in Kukmirn.
(Bild: PuchasPLUS)

The PuchasPLUS nature and wellness hotel in Kukmirn!

Nestled in the gently rolling hills of southern Burgenland, a unique oasis of relaxation has been awaiting you in Kukmirn since 2024. The new PuchasPLUS nature and wellness hotel offers spacious rooms, an idyllic natural spa and wellness oasis with sauna paradise and a heated volcanic spring water pool at 34 degrees. Whether nature lovers, relaxation seekers, connoisseurs, couples or active vacationers - everyone will find their personal feel-good place here.

The PuchasPLUS Hotels in Loipersdorf and Stegersbach have once again managed to meet the high expectations of their guests and secure a place at the top of the Austrian hotel industry. There were also further awards for TOP thermal spa hotel from Kurzurlaub.at and the award from Booking.com. Further information about the PuchasPLUS Hotel can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf