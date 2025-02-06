Debate in the state parliament
Freedom of choice instead of childcare premiums
A childcare premium or the right to childcare? This was the subject of a lively debate in the Tyrolean state parliament on Wednesday. Tyrol wants to take on a pioneering role throughout Austria with the right to a child education and childcare place for all children from the age of two.
"The federal government is also making four and a half billion euros available for the expansion of childcare by 2030 so that parents have real freedom of choice in the future and the question of how quickly to return to work does not come to a standstill due to childcare for the youngest children," said Health Minister Cornelia Hagele.
Parents should be free to decide whether they want to bring up their children at home or use an educational institution.
Hagele reported on the status of the project in the state parliament, stating that there are already three pilot regions in Tyrol with coordinators. "The province of Tyrol is also investing millions in expanding the infrastructure for child education and care. At the same time, the childminder structure and company kindergartens are being further expanded and parental contributions are to be harmonized. Furthermore, working groups are working flat out on the concept of the digital registration platform," said Hagele.
Support for all families
Contrary to current debates in the federal government, it is particularly important to her as Tyrolean Minister of Education that all families are supported. Among other things, Hagele refers to the latest initiatives of the federal government: "Last year, for example, low-income families automatically received an additional 60 euros per child per month. Parents now receive an annual family bonus of 2,000 euros per child."
"Children learn love, familiarity and security in the family. Austria spends the most on them," emphasized LH Anton Mattle.
