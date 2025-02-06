Freedom of choice instead of childcare premiums

Hagele reported on the status of the project in the state parliament, stating that there are already three pilot regions in Tyrol with coordinators. "The province of Tyrol is also investing millions in expanding the infrastructure for child education and care. At the same time, the childminder structure and company kindergartens are being further expanded and parental contributions are to be harmonized. Furthermore, working groups are working flat out on the concept of the digital registration platform," said Hagele.