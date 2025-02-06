Panama Canal Authority:
No exemption from fees for US government vessels
The Panama Canal Authority has stated that it has made no changes to fees or rights to transit the canal, denying previous statements by the US.
However: "The Panama Canal Authority is willing to engage in a dialog with the relevant US officials regarding the passage of warships from this country," it added. The US State Department had previously stated that US government ships could now use the canal free of charge.
Washington had claimed exemption from fees
The State Department had reported the alleged exemption from transit fees following fierce criticism from Washington of the administration of the Panama Canal. The government of Panama had made this promise, the US State Department explained on Wednesday (local time) on X. This would save the USA millions of dollars. There was initially no comment from the Panamanian side. US President Donald Trump had repeatedly stated that the USA was not being treated fairly in the Panama Canal.
Trump also claims that China operates the important waterway in Central America. Both Panama and China have denied the allegations. However, Panama is under considerable pressure to make concessions. The Republican has not ruled out a military operation on the Panama Canal. The waterway was built by the USA at the beginning of the 20th century. The situation for US merchant ships remains unclear.
At the weekend, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Panama to underline Trump's claim to control over the Panama Canal. He also criticized China's influence on the global waterway as unacceptable.
US Defense Secretary names Panama Canal top priority
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke on the phone with Panama's Security Minister Frank Ábrego on Wednesday. Hegseth emphasized that safeguarding the national security interests of the USA is a "top priority", according to a statement from his ministry. This includes securing unimpeded access to the Panama Canal and keeping it free from foreign interference.
Ábrego wrote on X that Hegseth would visit Panama in April, but only mentioned the common interests of the two countries in security and migration issues as a topic of the telephone conversation.
The Hong Kong company Hutchison Ports PPC has been operating large container terminals on both sides of the canal since 1997. The company is owned by a wealthy Hong Kong family. However, there are fears that the government in Beijing could also use private Chinese companies to expand its influence over ports and shipping routes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.