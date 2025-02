City of Salzburg urgently needs to catch up on housing construction

Construction is underway across the city: With 258 apartments, the project on Dossenweg in Gneis is currently the largest project. "We are well on schedule," says Stephan Gröger, Director of Heimat Österreich. Criticism has recently been voiced because the sale of the apartments with building rights has been slow. The city has therefore softened the award criteria. "It's still going slowly. You have to be honest," says Gröger. If everything goes according to the developers' wishes, the keys will be handed over in the fall of 2026.