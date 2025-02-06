Women’s power and strength of ideas as the reason for 1st election

The 79-year-old, who works for Volkshilfe, recently organized the 250th senior citizens' meeting: "It's always well attended, with five 97-year-old ladies as regular guests," says Englisch, revealing the target group he wants to fully engage with. One of many projects is already in the bag financially - a shuttle bus that runs twice a week for senior citizens from the surrounding area, for example to go shopping. English: "It's so easy to forget that two thirds of the inhabitants of Poysdorf are already over 60."