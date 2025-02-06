Vorteilswelt
Weinviertel success duo

Women’s power and strength of ideas as the reason for 1st election

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 05:45

Her popularity and closeness to the people brought Mayor Manuela Leisser a state title: the municipality of Wildendürnbach was number 1 in the ÖVP vote. It was probably his commitment and diversity of ideas that helped Egon Englisch - who came 8th in Poysdorf with no chance - to win an SP municipal council seat thanks only to the number of preferential votes.

17 urgent requests - the highest number in Egon Englisch's political career when Karl Wilfing, President of the Provincial Parliament, still held the office of Mayor of Poysdorf. The former SPÖ party leader had himself put on the list and was ranked 8th - actually without a chance. The fact that he has nevertheless secured a seat on the municipal council thanks to 76 preferential votes is probably thanks to the large number of people who appreciate his commitment.

The 79-year-old, who works for Volkshilfe, recently organized the 250th senior citizens' meeting: "It's always well attended, with five 97-year-old ladies as regular guests," says Englisch, revealing the target group he wants to fully engage with. One of many projects is already in the bag financially - a shuttle bus that runs twice a week for senior citizens from the surrounding area, for example to go shopping. English: "It's so easy to forget that two thirds of the inhabitants of Poysdorf are already over 60."

The country's ÖVP vote empress is blonde and committed
Manuela Leisser (no relation to the author) holds the largest percentage of ÖVP votes in the country when running for several lists - 93.74%! The blonde empress of votes has also achieved a lot: when the doctor unexpectedly resigned, the mayor of Wildendürnbach (1500 inhabitants) found a replacement in no time - even in large cities this often takes years. Her motto: "Intervene quickly where something is needed - and then implement it quickly."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf