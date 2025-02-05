Sounds from heat pumps “As annoying as a lizard”

These so-called tonal frequencies must also be taken into account. In the case of the Neumarkt heat pump, this was not done. An insider who deals with the health damage caused by noise refers to the online decibel calculator of the "Netzwerk Wärmepumpe Tirol". With just a few clicks, anyone can calculate whether their own or their neighbor's system complies with the night-time limit of 30 decibels. This calculator also takes tonal frequencies into account - and the distance to the system owner's house. Both increase the noise that reaches the neighbor.