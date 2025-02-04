ÖVP is caustic towards FPÖ: “Believe they are Trump”

In the subgroups, it is often not so much the content that is the problem, but the terminology. For example, the FPÖ wanted to establish "pushbacks", but this was a no-go for the ÖVP because it was illegal. Now an agreement has been reached on rejections. Remigration was also a red rag for the ÖVP. "We have no problem with the word 'out-of-country transfers', but remigration is not an option. It is a right-wing extremist term and it also implies that Austrian citizens with a migrant background should leave Austria," said the ÖVP.