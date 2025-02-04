Dispute over posts
ÖVP is caustic towards FPÖ: “Believe they are Trump”
The major differences between the FPÖ and ÖVP have still not been resolved. On Tuesday evening, rumors were circulating that negotiations had been broken off - "nonsense", according to a high-ranking functionary. Which is true: The dispute over ministerial posts escalated. "We'll take a break for one night and sleep on it," said one participant in the negotiations. Negotiations will continue intensively on Wednesday.
You don't just have to dress warmly when you go outside these days. The FPÖ and ÖVP negotiators also need a thick skin, because the blue-black talks are still taking place in a very chilly atmosphere. They perceive each other as arrogant. In the ÖVP, the FPÖ is compared to a "testosterone racer" driving at 250 km/h on the highway, alluding to the speed limit of 150 km/h. "They think they are Trump," said one insider.
Dispute over ministerial posts escalated
Although party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker have met several times since the weekend, the major substantive hurdles such as the EU, Ukraine and the bank levy have not even been discussed. The current impasse is over the distribution of portfolios. The ÖVP is claiming all the important ministries for itself, according to the FPÖ. This must have caused the blue party to fume so much that they took a break in the negotiations on Tuesday evening. The Hofburg was also informed - but negotiations are to continue on Wednesday.
In the subgroups, it is often not so much the content that is the problem, but the terminology. For example, the FPÖ wanted to establish "pushbacks", but this was a no-go for the ÖVP because it was illegal. Now an agreement has been reached on rejections. Remigration was also a red rag for the ÖVP. "We have no problem with the word 'out-of-country transfers', but remigration is not an option. It is a right-wing extremist term and it also implies that Austrian citizens with a migrant background should leave Austria," said the ÖVP.
It is often about symbolic politics: the parent-child passport should be called the mother-child passport again. In some areas, however, important questions remain unanswered: How will/should Kickl as Chancellor coordinate his actions at EU level with the ÖVP? There are said to be two or three ideas here, but details are not yet known.
Could be sworn in at the end of February
The Finance Group met on Monday, but the bank levy was not discussed. This seems to be a matter for the boss. A decision is expected at the end of the week. The pact is to be approved by the party committees next week. The blue-black coalition could be sworn in the following week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
