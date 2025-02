Trump wants it: this is how the Danish army protects Greenland

Denmark wants to invest around two billion euros in Greenland's defense following the latest threatening gestures from the USA - after military intelligence determined that "the threat level in the Arctic and North Atlantic has worsened", according to Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Very serious challenges in security policy are being faced and the military presence in the region must be expanded quickly. In the analysis, Krone+ reveals which weapons systems the Danes are buying to defend the Arctic Circle and why there is a tug-of-war between the superpowers in the region.