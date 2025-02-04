Wind power: unanimity in the Carinthian state parliament?

Prohibition zones and construction ban

There are to be no more wind turbines on Carinthia's alpine pastures and mountains - but the provincial parliament wants to pass amendments to the Carinthian Spatial Planning Act (K-ROG) and the Carinthian Building Code. For example, areas that are excluded for the construction of wind turbines will be anchored in the K-ROG: "In addition to the alpine zones, which the government has cited among others, we would also like to include the sub-alpine zones, starting at 1,400 meters above sea level, and the alpine pastures according to the alpine pasture register of the Carinthian Agriculture Act," explain Angerer and Josef Ofner, while also announcing an urgent motion to introduce this amendment.