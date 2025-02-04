Amendment to the law
Wind power: unanimity in the Carinthian state parliament?
Ahead of the first parliamentary session of the new year, the Carinthian Freedom Party is optimistic about finding a solution to the wind power issue.
FP leader Erwin Angerer and his deputy Josef Ofner were unusually positive on Tuesday: "It will be an exciting session of parliament," said Angerer at the beginning. Because in addition to the FPÖ's request for a current affairs debate on the topic of "The impact of Carinthian politics on work and the economy", there is a clear focus on the first item on the agenda. This is about the implementation of the ban on wind power on alpine pastures and mountains.
"Respect for the decision, trust in politics and reliability that it will be implemented" are important points in politics for Angerer, who praises the cooperation with the governing parties. After the government and opposition agreed on a compromise at a working meeting, a unanimous decision could even be reached on Thursday.
Prohibition zones and construction ban
There are to be no more wind turbines on Carinthia's alpine pastures and mountains - but the provincial parliament wants to pass amendments to the Carinthian Spatial Planning Act (K-ROG) and the Carinthian Building Code. For example, areas that are excluded for the construction of wind turbines will be anchored in the K-ROG: "In addition to the alpine zones, which the government has cited among others, we would also like to include the sub-alpine zones, starting at 1,400 meters above sea level, and the alpine pastures according to the alpine pasture register of the Carinthian Agriculture Act," explain Angerer and Josef Ofner, while also announcing an urgent motion to introduce this amendment.
"Our approach to the issue is very clear: the result of the referendum must be reflected accordingly in state law," says Ofner. If the blue request is taken into account, nothing stands in the way of approval. This change would then apply until February 21, 2026. In the meantime, a "temporary construction ban" would prevent new wind turbines on the mountains.
No permits until 2026
"The 14 wind power plants that have already been built and all those in the process or under construction are not affected - that's a total of 46 plants," explains Angerer. The construction ban, during which no permits for the construction of wind turbines will be issued in accordance with provincial regulations, will remain in place until February 21, 2026 - the date on which a final zoning decision must be made in accordance with EU regulations.
As the SPÖ - in coordination with the ÖVP - will also be submitting a motion on this - which calls for a survey of the electricity demand gap in Carinthia - and the cross-party talks on this matter are apparently going very well, a joint motion - i.e. with the agreement of all parties - could even be submitted on Thursday and also passed unanimously. This is probably a surprising turnaround on this issue.
