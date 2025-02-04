Victim in a deep sleep
Brutal cemetery attack: what happens now
The knife attack on a 73-year-old woman at the St. Leonhard cemetery in Graz has shaken Styria for days. In addition to a wave of sympathy, there is also the anxious question of the unknown perpetrator. The most important witness is the 73-year-old woman herself, but she is still in a deep sleep.
The Graz woman suffered numerous cuts to her face and neck at her husband's grave on Wednesday last week. A still unknown person had inflicted the serious injuries on her in a sudden attack with a Stanley knife. Her life was in danger and she was taken to the nearby LKH Graz and immediately underwent emergency surgery. Since then, the woman has been in an artificial deep sleep.
Attack in broad daylight without witnesses
Almost a week later, the police have still not been able to find any witnesses to the gruesome incident, and an appeal is still open. The police are aware of the public's great sympathy and need for information. But the investigators are also dependent on the victim's recovery progress.
Questioning at the end of the week?
Spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher outlines the next steps: "According to the doctors treating her, it could be possible to question the woman at the end of this week. We are of course hoping for new findings." The vague statements that the victim made to two passers-by immediately after the attack, who had found the woman and alerted the emergency services, are being taken seriously despite her exceptional physical and mental state. She had spoken of a male perpetrator who was unknown to her.
"Could he strike again? We don't know ...", says Kohlbacher bluntly. It cannot be completely ruled out that it was a female attacker. There are no new leads in the investigation for the time being due to a lack of information.
Doctors and victims have the last word
When the woman's state of health has progressed to the point where she can be questioned about the terrible crime, the doctors will have their say first. They talk to the victim and decide when she is ready to testify. The green light for police questioning must ultimately come from the victim herself. "As investigators, we don't trample in like a bull in a china store," says the police spokesman, explaining the procedure in such a highly sensitive case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
