Brutal cemetery attack: what happens now

Questioning at the end of the week?

Spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher outlines the next steps: "According to the doctors treating her, it could be possible to question the woman at the end of this week. We are of course hoping for new findings." The vague statements that the victim made to two passers-by immediately after the attack, who had found the woman and alerted the emergency services, are being taken seriously despite her exceptional physical and mental state. She had spoken of a male perpetrator who was unknown to her.