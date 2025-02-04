Vorteilswelt
Ethics rules

Musk is a “special government employee”

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 08:37

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been given official status in Donald Trump's administration: He is a "special government employee," a White House spokeswoman said. This status is intended for people who do not work for the government for more than 130 days in a year.

Ethics rules apply to such employees. For example, they are not allowed to be involved in matters that affect their financial interests. Trump had tasked Musk with reducing US government spending. The Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), which is attached to the White House, was also founded for this purpose after the entrepreneur suggested a name.

Musk has repeatedly posted on his platform X how he wants to reduce government spending. For example, the plan is to largely close the development aid agency USAID. Employees of the agency have already tried to gain access to confidential information at the headquarters, according to media reports. Two high-ranking security officials had refused and were released shortly afterwards.

Lawsuit against access to the payment system
As reported, Elon Musk and his confidants now also have access to a payment system of the US Treasury Department. This system is used to process payments to government employees and pensioners, for example. Trade unions now want to sue, as they believe the access is illegal and violates data protection.

Trump said that Musk could use it to collect information that could be used to dismiss government employees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
