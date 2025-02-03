"Carry on differently"
Dominik Wlazny's Beer Party has had enough. As they announced in a press release on Monday, they will no longer be standing in any elections.
"The Beer Party is closing the chapter as a political party in the traditional sense and is moving on. Back to the roots, so to speak," they announced.
"We remain critical and vigilant"
The Beer Party "remains critical, it remains vigilant, and that is urgently needed, especially in times like these". Finally, thanks were expressed to all "voters, supporters, volunteers and members".
Musician and doctor Dominik Wlazny founded the beer party ten years ago: "For fun, for gaude, for the joy of the cause", as he said in a video published on YouTube.
The project, which was very small at the beginning, then developed "a huge momentum" and "the holy trinity of elections in Austria" was played out, said Wlazny, alluding to running in the 2020 Vienna City Council elections, the 2019 National Council elections (Vienna-wide only) and 2024 and the 2022 Federal Presidential elections. This had demanded a great deal from everyone involved.
"Association" instead of party
In future, the party sees itself as an "association that puts its heads together and has a critical view of things": "We want to continue to contribute to critical thinking in Austria," explained the party founder. And: "Speaking out politically is not linked to a mandate. Anyone can and should do that."
