VSV’s cabin door remained closed for 40 minutes
VSV's 2:3 defeat against KAC in the penalty shoot-out was extremely painful - even more so than the 0:8 defeat in January. After the match on Sunday, even the dressing room door remained closed for 40 minutes until the worst of the anger had dissipated. The Eagles had led 2:0, then they fell for the Red Jackets' little games.
Ouch! The 2:3 in the penalty thriller against the KAC has now hurt the Eagles more than the 0:8 at the beginning of January! The dressing room door remained closed for a whole 40 minutes, the players sat in their seats like poodles, coach Tray Tuomie made his displeasure known.
No wonder. VSV led 2:0 and had everything under control. Two stupid fouls in the last ten minutes turned the match on its head. The Red Jackets provoked, the Eagles fell for it.
"Of course this defeat hurts enormously, we have to digest it first," admitted Felix Maxa. "We were so close to beating the KAC. The 0:8 last time was unacceptable, but everything went wrong that evening, games like that happen once every few years. This time, however, we beat ourselves."
Lindner the most dangerous defender
Philipp Lindner was not happy either. "KAC is a top team, you have to admit that. We were able to keep them at bay for a long time, played a strong match apart from two minutes and yet we still lost. That hurts enormously."
The defender had personally extended his great run. He scored the 2:0 with a magnificent long-range shot - his ninth goal of the season! This makes him the most prolific defender in the entire league. "Of course it's good when you can help the team. Especially with goals and assists." VSV now has four days off, which "Lindi" spends at home in Innsbruck with his wife and family.
Tuomie with his grandchild
Coach Tray Tuomie took the train to Cologne yesterday (Monday) to visit his son Parker, who plays for the Cologne Sharks. The joy is huge, also because the senior eagle sees granddaughter Emmie, who is three months old, for the first time. "A few days' rest is hugely important for everyone now. Then we'll get back into full swing."
Three more chances
VSV still has three games left after the team break to make it into the "Top 6": It continues in Vienna on February 12, then Ljubljana and Asiago await. Rivals Graz and Linz will meet in a direct duel after the break.
