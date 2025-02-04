Vorteilswelt
Junos present

Period products are free at the Innsbruck MCI

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 17:00

The issue of free period products is a difficult one in Tyrol, as the "Krone" recently reported. They are already a reality at the MCI. The Junos would like to see more commitment from their political competitors in the student body.

In Kramsach, there are free menstrual products in all household departments, as the "Tiroler Krone" reported. The Junos (Young Liberal Neos) are now reacting to this and drawing attention to the fact that they have also implemented this in the Austrian Students' Union at MCI. They hope that other ÖHs will follow suit.

"We Junos have implemented a flagship project for free period products in the ÖH at the MCI and are proud to play a pioneering role in Tyrol. We hope that other ÖHs in Innsbruck will follow this example," says Junos Tirol and ÖH MCI Chair Julian Pfurtscheller.

The political competitors demand, we Junos implement. At the MCI, we have shown that only Junos stands for implementation!

Junos Tirol- und ÖH-MCI-Vorsitzender Julian Pfurtscheller

It also says: "While the Greens demand free period articles, the Junos are very proud to be the only ÖH in Innsbruck to have actually implemented this demand across the board."

Above all, however, they would like to see more commitment from the ÖH of the University of Innsbruck, which is run by the Green Party-affiliated "Gras". According to Pfurtscheller, campaigning for free period products is very easy, but implementing the project is of course much more difficult.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nadine Isser
