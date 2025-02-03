Decision on the afterwork market to be made on Tuesday

How the event can be saved

Around 60,000 euros - that's how much the five events (six including Fasching) are said to have cost last year. So far, the city and 14 market caterers have shared the costs. However, how this will work in future will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday, because: The public sector is broke, so to save the after-work market, the market landlords will probably have to dig deeper into their pockets. However, there is interest in continuing the event, as the "Krone" is told.