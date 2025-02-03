Event series wobbles
Decision on the afterwork market to be made on Tuesday
Few events have been better attended in the past than the afterwork markets in Klagenfurt. Due to the poor financial situation of the provincial capital, the series of events is wobbling. A meeting will be held on Tuesday to decide whether and how to continue at Benediktinerplatz.
The series of events is very popular - the Afterwork Market first took place in 2020, the event began with chilled DJ beats and well-filled squares. It quickly became a fixture on the market calendar - also for the Klagenfurt party scene. The Benediktinermarkt is always packed with people.
However, the ailing city finances jeopardize the successful event series. City marketing only receives basic funding due to the one-twelfth rule, which is why many events fall through. A decision on how to continue with the after-work market will now be made on Tuesday.
How the event can be saved
Around 60,000 euros - that's how much the five events (six including Fasching) are said to have cost last year. So far, the city and 14 market caterers have shared the costs. However, how this will work in future will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday, because: The public sector is broke, so to save the after-work market, the market landlords will probably have to dig deeper into their pockets. However, there is interest in continuing the event, as the "Krone" is told.
Money doesn't grow on trees; however, with cost savings, a say in the budget and sponsors, the market caterers would be prepared to finance the event even without the city.
The fact that a solution for the after-work market is being worked on is also confirmed by city boss and market consultant Christian Scheider: "There must always be efforts - we now have to discuss together with the caterers what is feasible in the current situation. Of course, it would be perfect if we could quickly establish budget certainty for the after-work market on Tuesday so that we can continue planning. But we are all working together!"
This is exactly what will be discussed at a round table on Tuesday. Will the market administration, city marketing and landlords pull together? If just one of those involved pulls out, there will probably be no after-work market.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.