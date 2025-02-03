After jungle exit
Nina Bott settles accounts with jungle campers after being eliminated
After Jürgen Hingsen and Yeliz Koc, Nina Bott was the next jungle camper to be eliminated on Sunday evening. An ejection that was not at all inconvenient for the actress. Some of the other jungle campers are also to blame, as she revealed after being voted out.
In Sunday night's jungle camp vote, it was Nina Bott who received too few calls from "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" viewers. A decision that seemed to take a heavy burden off the actress. She also revealed this in a final interview on the jungle phone after she was voted out.
"Do I have to let myself be treated so meanly?"
"It got to the point where I realized he was doing something to me. I'm such a cheerful person, but I asked myself: Do I need this?" Bott explained. And continued: "I'm not talking about the jungle or the trials, I wanted to do that, otherwise I wouldn't have done it."
According to Bott, it was the behavior of some of the jungle campers that got her down. "But do I have to be treated so meanly? No! That disrespectful? No! That doesn't correspond to my value system. I'm just the way I am."
The change of heart came during the last "night shift" at camp. That's when she suddenly knew: "This is not my world."
"We're not going to be best buddies"
After her departure, the former soap actress specified. "It was now starting to get more difficult - even with some of the other campmates. And I'm so glad that I left before it really got to me." That way, she was able to take the many positive conversations and moments with her without them being overshadowed by any negative experiences.
Bott didn't miss the opportunity to take a little dig at one of her fellow campers. "It's clear that Jörg and I won't be best buddies. I don't think he likes strong women that much either and I think I spoke my mind too often or made it clear to him, hey, that's not on." She simply believes that "he doesn't like that ..."
Final on Sunday
In her opinion, the jungle camp can be compared to an apartment building. There are also neighbors you like very much and others you prefer to avoid. All in all, however, she is glad that she took on the jungle camp adventure.
Nine campers are currently still in the running for the jungle crown. Who will win will be decided in the grand finale on Sunday at 8:15 pm on RTL.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
