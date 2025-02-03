"They don't take our cars or our agricultural products, almost nothing, and we all take, millions of cars, huge amounts of agricultural products," Trump said on Sunday. The EU had announced that it would "react decisively" to any measures taken by Trump. However, no concrete plans for tariffs against the EU are known to date. No tariffs are apparently planned against the UK for the time being. "We'll see what happens. It could happen," said Trump. However, he believes an agreement with London is possible.