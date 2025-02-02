Vorteilswelt
Comments on the game

Letsch: “We messed up one of our goals”

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 22:13

Red Bull Salzburg's negative run continues! Austria's former serial winners lost 2-1 to LASK after extra time in the Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Here are the comments on the game:

Thomas Letsch (Salzburg coach): "The Cup is about progressing. We weren't in a position to win the game today. We have to score the second goal, we didn't manage that. Of course, a win here would make a lot of things easier, but soccer is not a concert of wishes. There were two goals and we missed one. We can't expect patience, we're in the professional soccer business. It's clear to everyone that it won't happen overnight. It's about getting results. We need results."

Alexander Schlager (Salzburg goalkeeper): "LASK did better in the second half what we did in the first half. We have to do the little things better on the pitch. The soccer we're playing now is the soccer Red Bull are playing now, and we haven't shown much of that recently. At the end of the day, it's what happens on the pitch that counts. We have to continue on our path consistently."

Markus Schopp (LASK coach): "I'm happy for everyone involved, it's a wonderful moment. The team became more courageous as the game went on. I saw a team as a unit, a team that tried to get through the pressure together. The boys did that impressively. There's no wishful thinking, we take what comes. Every moment of victory gives you confirmation."

Philipp Ziereis (LASK captain): "We implemented exactly what we set out to do, made up an early deficit. We took the stadium with us and set an energy level. We were more active going forward in the second half. We showed a great reaction. The lads proved today that everyone can deliver their performance. We had a very difficult fall. That was the first step in the right direction."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
