Comments on the game
Letsch: “We messed up one of our goals”
Red Bull Salzburg's negative run continues! Austria's former serial winners lost 2-1 to LASK after extra time in the Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Here are the comments on the game:
Thomas Letsch (Salzburg coach): "The Cup is about progressing. We weren't in a position to win the game today. We have to score the second goal, we didn't manage that. Of course, a win here would make a lot of things easier, but soccer is not a concert of wishes. There were two goals and we missed one. We can't expect patience, we're in the professional soccer business. It's clear to everyone that it won't happen overnight. It's about getting results. We need results."
Alexander Schlager (Salzburg goalkeeper): "LASK did better in the second half what we did in the first half. We have to do the little things better on the pitch. The soccer we're playing now is the soccer Red Bull are playing now, and we haven't shown much of that recently. At the end of the day, it's what happens on the pitch that counts. We have to continue on our path consistently."
Markus Schopp (LASK coach): "I'm happy for everyone involved, it's a wonderful moment. The team became more courageous as the game went on. I saw a team as a unit, a team that tried to get through the pressure together. The boys did that impressively. There's no wishful thinking, we take what comes. Every moment of victory gives you confirmation."
Philipp Ziereis (LASK captain): "We implemented exactly what we set out to do, made up an early deficit. We took the stadium with us and set an energy level. We were more active going forward in the second half. We showed a great reaction. The lads proved today that everyone can deliver their performance. We had a very difficult fall. That was the first step in the right direction."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.