Waiting for trial
Broken knee gives P. Diddy a break from prison
According to reports, 54-year-old Sean "Diddy" Combs has been admitted to hospital from his prison cell.
The rapper is currently in custody at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial.
The rapper was taken to Brooklyn Hospital at around 10pm on Thursday, a source revealed to the New York Post. However, an altercation or brawl behind bars was not the reason - it was simply an old injury that was bothering him. It had occurred during a New York marathon.
The treatment was not particularly complex: the doctors only carried out an MRI scan. P. Diddy was able to return to the dark prison on the same day.
P. Diddy has to face fierce accusations
The accusations against the rapper are serious, involving alleged human trafficking and organized crime. According to the indictment, the rap mogul "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him for decades to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his actions". He had used his "empire" in the music business to achieve his goals. P. Diddy denies all allegations.
Most successful rapper in the world
Combs has been one of the most successful rappers in the world over the past decades with hits such as "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life". Over the course of his career, he used the pseudonyms "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy" and "Diddy", among others.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
