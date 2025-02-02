Referendum
Gösting: 78 percent against noisy shunting station
On Sunday, more than 8,000 citizens in the Graz district of Gösting were called upon to take part in a referendum on the issue of the Gösting shunting yard, which has been plaguing many local residents for years. Only around ten percent went to the polls - but 78 percent of them were in favor of relocating the station.
Deafening squeaking has plagued residents at the ÖBB shunting station in Graz-Gösting for years. After a seemingly eternal dispute between noise-stricken residents and the city of Graz, a referendum was held in the district on February 2 to decide whether the station should be relocated - initiated by the (Corruption) Free Municipal Council Club.
"Those responsible must act"
Around 8,000 people were eligible to vote, around 900 of whom went to the polls. 78.13 percent were in favor of relocating the shunting yard. "Now those responsible must act! Negotiations and talks with ÖBB must be initiated as quickly as possible in order to initiate the relocation of the marshalling yard within the next few years. If the responsible politicians of the city coalition refuse to take further steps, we will consider legal action," commented KFG Club Chairman Alexis Pascuttini.
However, the result of the survey is not binding. Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) comments on the outcome of the referendum as follows: "Of course, the quality of life for the people around the transfer station has priority, and we support all realistic initiatives to remedy the situation and bring about improvements. However, it is also important not to raise unfulfillable expectations. After all, any relocation of the station is not in the hands of the City of Graz, but is a matter for ÖBB. However, it goes without saying that I will hold further talks with those responsible in order to reduce the burden on the residents of the affected area."
