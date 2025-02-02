Gösting: 78 percent against noisy shunting station

However, the result of the survey is not binding. Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) comments on the outcome of the referendum as follows: "Of course, the quality of life for the people around the transfer station has priority, and we support all realistic initiatives to remedy the situation and bring about improvements. However, it is also important not to raise unfulfillable expectations. After all, any relocation of the station is not in the hands of the City of Graz, but is a matter for ÖBB. However, it goes without saying that I will hold further talks with those responsible in order to reduce the burden on the residents of the affected area."