Mehr Krone+ Artikel

The latent sexism at her school, the Auhof Gymnasium in Linz, really upsets Daria Danner (17), class representative and spokesperson for the Green Youth Upper Austria. As reported, the high school in Linz hit the headlines last year when a 16-year-old found it funny to put a girls' ranking online based on the movie about the life of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg - with photos of the girls in the upper school for a "Who's Hotter?" rating.