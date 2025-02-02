Only every five years
Wild goings-on at traditional Tyrolean event
Wild, crazy, funny, provocative, unforgettable! Every five years, the Tyrolean municipality of Telfs goes wild when the Telfer Schleicherlaufen takes place. The UNESCO cultural heritage site impresses with its elaborately crafted costumes and a spectacle that is second to none.
Thick fog rolled through Telfs yesterday as the "Sunna", the sun, was carried through the town and worshipped - the Schleicherlaufen had begun. But just as the 500 carnival participants (men only) in 14 groups chased away the winter, the fog also dissipated over the course of the morning and nothing stood in the way of the (pre-)joyful excitement of the procession. The spectacle only takes place every five years, making it a long-awaited and very special event.
UNESCO cultural heritage revived in the Oberland
The Telfer Schleicherlaufen is one of Tyrol's great traditional carnivals and is a national intangible UNESCO cultural heritage site. Numerous visitors braved the cold, the atmosphere was excellent right from the start and grew even better with the sun. The many children's eyes in particular grew wide when first the "Figatter" and then the "Schleicher" drove up before the bear was caught at the Meaderloch at 10 o'clock on the dot. The actual carnival then began at 11 am. The groups gave humorous and provocative performances by every trick in the book, and the Laningers were not afraid to take the mickey out of politicians. The performers sang and danced with gusto - and, as every five years, they impressed with their beautiful costumes. These are painstakingly prepared by hand over months and years. "The performers are so beautifully styled and the atmosphere is mega," said one Tyrolean visitor, delighted with the event in Telfs.
Ziwui, Ziwui - another well-attended carnival
The only incident was a guest of honor grandstand that broke through and was subsequently evacuated, but the police, fire department, mountain rescue service and security had the situation well under control. Of course, the symbolic figure of the Telfer Fasnacht, the "Laninger-Bua" Naz, was not to be missed. He is dug up a few weeks before the spectacular parade and buried again at the end of the Schleicherlauf - where the more than 100-year-old wooden puppet will remain for the next five years.
As always, the entire procession was a delight, from the Heralds to the Musibanda, Jahreszeiten, Wilde, Schleicher, Bären and Exoten, Laninger, Vogler, s'Galtmahd, Bease Buam, Bachoufn, Kurpfuscher and finally the Soafnsiader. The organizers were more than satisfied and already spoke of record-breaking numbers of spectators during the event - more than 15,000 at any rate. In the evening, the carnival ball in the town hall was the perfect place to dance the night away. The Telfer Schleicherlaufen was once again a complete success this year - now spring can come!
