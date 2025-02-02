Wild goings-on at traditional Tyrolean event

UNESCO cultural heritage revived in the Oberland

The Telfer Schleicherlaufen is one of Tyrol's great traditional carnivals and is a national intangible UNESCO cultural heritage site. Numerous visitors braved the cold, the atmosphere was excellent right from the start and grew even better with the sun. The many children's eyes in particular grew wide when first the "Figatter" and then the "Schleicher" drove up before the bear was caught at the Meaderloch at 10 o'clock on the dot. The actual carnival then began at 11 am. The groups gave humorous and provocative performances by every trick in the book, and the Laningers were not afraid to take the mickey out of politicians. The performers sang and danced with gusto - and, as every five years, they impressed with their beautiful costumes. These are painstakingly prepared by hand over months and years. "The performers are so beautifully styled and the atmosphere is mega," said one Tyrolean visitor, delighted with the event in Telfs.