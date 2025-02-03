Landslide victory
Tied with the mayor’s party with eleven mandates
"Leobersdorf NOW" was only founded in October 2024. The party promised to make climate, family and honesty its main focus. Now they have succeeded and achieved a whopping eleven mandates out of nowhere - just as many as the mayoral party "Liste Zukunft Leobersdorf".
The "Leobersdorf Jetzt" list, which was only founded in October last year, is delighted. The team around Reinhard Dungel, Christian Husar and Harald Sorger managed to win eleven seats out of 29 at the first attempt.
The mayoral party "Liste Zukunft Leobersdorf" with Mayor Andreas Ramharter lost three of its 14 mandates and now also has eleven.
Is the mayoral seat the goal?
"We are aware of this leap of faith," says Harald Sorger. Now it's about implementing what the voters want. Does he want to be mayor? "In principle, we are prepared to provide the mayor," he says. But says: "You can also achieve a lot in opposition".
He cites the following reasons for his great electoral success: "We were among the people a lot and we didn't put anyone down. And the young citizens were just as involved as the pensioners.
Next week there will be a meeting with the mayor's party. "And then we'll take it from there," says Sorger.
Sorger - who was already deputy mayor in the town until 2020 - has many plans, regardless of whether he becomes mayor or is in opposition. "We need a bus to Baden, the economy needs to be more networked, we want to do something about the isolation of people, there is too little shade in the center ...", he names just a few of the numerous projects that he would now like to implement as quickly as possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.