Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Landslide victory

Tied with the mayor’s party with eleven mandates

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 11:00

"Leobersdorf NOW" was only founded in October 2024. The party promised to make climate, family and honesty its main focus. Now they have succeeded and achieved a whopping eleven mandates out of nowhere - just as many as the mayoral party "Liste Zukunft Leobersdorf". 

0 Kommentare

The "Leobersdorf Jetzt" list, which was only founded in October last year, is delighted. The team around Reinhard Dungel, Christian Husar and Harald Sorger managed to win eleven seats out of 29 at the first attempt.

The mayoral party "Liste Zukunft Leobersdorf" with Mayor Andreas Ramharter lost three of its 14 mandates and now also has eleven.

Harald Sorger, Reinhard Dungel and Christian Husar in October at the founding of their new party "Leobersdorf Jetzt". (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Harald Sorger, Reinhard Dungel and Christian Husar in October at the founding of their new party "Leobersdorf Jetzt".
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

Is the mayoral seat the goal?

"We are aware of this leap of faith," says Harald Sorger. Now it's about implementing what the voters want. Does he want to be mayor? "In principle, we are prepared to provide the mayor," he says. But says: "You can also achieve a lot in opposition".

He cites the following reasons for his great electoral success: "We were among the people a lot and we didn't put anyone down. And the young citizens were just as involved as the pensioners.

Next week there will be a meeting with the mayor's party. "And then we'll take it from there," says Sorger. 

Sorger - who was already deputy mayor in the town until 2020 - has many plans, regardless of whether he becomes mayor or is in opposition. "We need a bus to Baden, the economy needs to be more networked, we want to do something about the isolation of people, there is too little shade in the center ...", he names just a few of the numerous projects that he would now like to implement as quickly as possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf