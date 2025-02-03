Tourism delighted
Great advertising for Innsbruck in Great Britain
The Tyrolean capital is part of a reality show on the British BBC channel. This is extremely welcome publicity for Innsbruck Tourism. The London-Innsbruck flight route at Innsbruck Airport is the most frequently booked connection.
The Tyrolean capital has made it onto British television. This was organized by Innsbruck Tourismus and Österreich Werbung. The two companies arranged for footage of Innsbruck to be shown in a BBC production.
"Of inestimable value"
The filming took place in spring 2024, when two groups with different business concepts had to compete against each other in the reality TV format "The Apprentice". The jury chose the winners - and Innsbruck played a central role in this.
In the subsequently broadcast talk show "You're Fired!" - a kind of review of "The Apprentice" - the well-known sights and picturesque landscapes of the region are once again medialized with a wide reach.
The images from Innsbruck and the surrounding area - widely presented in the important incoming market of England - are invaluable.
Peter Paul Mölk, Obmann von Innsbruck Tourismus
The British are important for Innsbruck from a tourism perspective. "The fact that the London-Innsbruck flight route is the most booked connection at Innsbruck Airport underlines the interest of British guests in our region," explains Peter Paul Mölk, Chairman of Innsbruck Tourism.
The premiere of the episode was broadcast on the BBC on January 30, 2025 and reached around six million viewers. But other countries are also showing interest in Innsbruck: The New York Times, for example, stirred the advertising drum just before Christmas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.