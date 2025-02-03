Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tourism delighted

Great advertising for Innsbruck in Great Britain

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 17:00

The Tyrolean capital is part of a reality show on the British BBC channel. This is extremely welcome publicity for Innsbruck Tourism. The London-Innsbruck flight route at Innsbruck Airport is the most frequently booked connection.

0 Kommentare

The Tyrolean capital has made it onto British television. This was organized by Innsbruck Tourismus and Österreich Werbung. The two companies arranged for footage of Innsbruck to be shown in a BBC production.

"Of inestimable value"
The filming took place in spring 2024, when two groups with different business concepts had to compete against each other in the reality TV format "The Apprentice". The jury chose the winners - and Innsbruck played a central role in this.

In the subsequently broadcast talk show "You're Fired!" - a kind of review of "The Apprentice" - the well-known sights and picturesque landscapes of the region are once again medialized with a wide reach.

Zitat Icon

The images from Innsbruck and the surrounding area - widely presented in the important incoming market of England - are invaluable.

Peter Paul Mölk, Obmann von Innsbruck Tourismus

The British are important for Innsbruck from a tourism perspective. "The fact that the London-Innsbruck flight route is the most booked connection at Innsbruck Airport underlines the interest of British guests in our region," explains Peter Paul Mölk, Chairman of Innsbruck Tourism.

The premiere of the episode was broadcast on the BBC on January 30, 2025 and reached around six million viewers. But other countries are also showing interest in Innsbruck: The New York Times, for example, stirred the advertising drum just before Christmas.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf