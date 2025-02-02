Doctor for the homeless
Nobody asks for an insurance card here
Coughs, back pain, diarrhea - many doctors' surgeries are bursting at the seams again at the moment. But where can those who are uninsured or living on the street get medical help? They can visit the Help-Mobil twice a week, the "OÖ-Krone" was there.
Hubert (52) is ill, a persistent cold has been affecting the homeless man for a long time. No family doctor would admit him, so he heads for the Help-Mobil on Linz Cathedral Square. Twice a week, the mini doctor's surgery makes a stop in the provincial capital to provide medical care to people in difficult situations.
Volunteer helpers
On this day, retired GP Jörg Ardelt is on duty as a volunteer. "People come in with colds, back pain, open feet or diarrhea. Some just come for medication," says Ardelt. He is particularly touched when parents with small children have to make use of this type of medical care.
"Hygiene is an issue"
This time, he is supported by qualified nurse Ingrid Lange, who is responsible for changing dressings and caring for wounds. "A lack of hygiene is of course an issue," explains Lange, adding: "We can't provide such good care for all patients who actually need a specialist."
But solutions can be found here too, says Help Mobile manager Christian Koschka from Caritas and uses the opportunity to make an appeal: "We are urgently looking for dentists to support us."
Only 14 percent of patients insured
On average, between five and 15 patients come per appointment and location; last year, 1021 treatments were carried out and 1522 medications dispensed. Only 14 percent of patients are insured, others are ashamed to visit a doctor's surgery. In addition to medical help, the Help-Mobil also offers a warm drink, sleeping bags or vouchers for the 120 or so places at the emergency shelter.
Emergency shelter popular in winter
Erik will also be sleeping there that night. The Carinthian has been in Linz for 40 years and lost his home two days before Christmas. Getting into the minibus is visibly painful for him. He had been prescribed a medication by his family doctor.
No money for the prescription fee
"But I don't have any money for the prescription fee," says the 65-year-old. If the medicine he needs is not in stock, he gets it from a nearby pharmacy. "Only those that can't be traded, of course," reassures Koschka. After a brief chat, Erik says almost apologetically: "I'm not in such a good mood today" and disappears into the darkness...
