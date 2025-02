“Up to 20 rejections for a non-profit apartment”

"Krone": Mr. Tittler, what is the current economic situation in Vorarlberg?

Marco Tittler: The upswing phase that all the experts had predicted for mid-2024 has unfortunately not materialized. The forecasts have not come true. We have been in a recessionary phase for a good two years now. I hope that the global economy and the economy will recover somewhat in the course of 2025. The advantage for Vorarlberg is that our federal state will enter a recovery phase more quickly due to the circumstances. Conversely, we are currently much more affected by downturns.