60 became 700

Large-scale protest against Serbian government in Vienna

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 13:51

Three months after the collapse of the station roof in Novi Sad, Serbia, a small group wanted to demonstrate on Saturday in front of the Serbian embassy in Vienna against corruption, which is blamed for the accident that left 15 people dead. The number of participants exploded out of nowhere.

0 Kommentare

The plan was just a small gesture of solidarity with the protests against President Aleksandar Vučić, which have been intensifying there for days, under the title "Support for female citizens, students and pupils in Serbia". The organizers expected a "family" rally with around 60 participants in front of the embassy building in Ölzeltgasse in Vienna-Landstraße. They had seriously miscalculated.

Influx of hundreds of demonstrators
Apparently, information about the demonstration had spread like wildfire via internet channels. Right at the start of the rally at 11.30 a.m., an influx of hundreds began.

Within half an hour, the mass of protesters had grown to around 700 people, according to estimates by uninvolved observers. Just as quickly as they had arrived, they disappeared again: shortly after 1 p.m., only a small group remained in front of the embassy.

The loud protests, mainly against Vučić, were only interrupted by a minute's silence for the victims of the train station disaster. Although the police were also reinforced by members of the state security service, they did not have to call in reinforcements. According to the provincial police headquarters, the demonstration remained peaceful throughout and there were no reports of any damage to property.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
