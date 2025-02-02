Closing show
Colorful finale at Innsbruck’s Lumagica light park
For the last time this season, visitors to Lumagica in Innsbruck can immerse themselves in a colorful and glowing world of lights on Sunday. A rainbow will become an ambassador for peace.
"Peace, Love, Family" - this was the motto of the Lumagica Park of Lights in Innsbruck, which once again enchanted thousands of people this season. The 500 or so luminous motifs, including peace doves, otters and marmots, set powerful accents and created an atmosphere that invited visitors to marvel and reflect at the same time. Light sculptures and interactive installations transformed the courtyard garden into a radiant oasis where the darkness was broken by twinkling lights. Sunday is the last day on which this spectacle can be enjoyed.
Highlights with a special message in Innsbruck
"Special highlights are the three spectacular Sound2Light shows, which combine the visual experience with fascinating soundscapes and transport visitors into a perfect harmony of colors and sounds," explain the organizers. The rainbow - a symbol of peace, tolerance and change - is a central element throughout the park and reinforces the message of the park of lights.
Lumagica Innsbruck not only invites you to marvel, but is an experience for all the senses, everyone is captivated by the enchanting and unforgettable atmosphere.
Behind the Lumagica light parks are luminous event formats from MK Illumination, which not only bring impressive colors to their location, but also incorporate cities or the surrounding area with their peculiarities and the associated history.
From 5 to 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, the magical park of lights in Innsbruck will shine for the last time this season, bathing the Hofgarten in an impressive sea of lights. All information is available online at www.lumagica.com/innsbruck
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
