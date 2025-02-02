Colorful finale at Innsbruck’s Lumagica light park

"Peace, Love, Family" - this was the motto of the Lumagica Park of Lights in Innsbruck, which once again enchanted thousands of people this season. The 500 or so luminous motifs, including peace doves, otters and marmots, set powerful accents and created an atmosphere that invited visitors to marvel and reflect at the same time. Light sculptures and interactive installations transformed the courtyard garden into a radiant oasis where the darkness was broken by twinkling lights. Sunday is the last day on which this spectacle can be enjoyed.