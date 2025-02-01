There are reserves
Electricity consumption up, gas consumption down
Grid costs for electricity and gas increased significantly as of January 1. This is also the case for electricity consumption in 2024, although electricity generation has increased even more. Gas consumption continued to fall.
Recently, significantly more gas was withdrawn from storage than usual at this time of year, but according to E-Control, the level is still sufficient for more than half a year. Further findings:
- Gas consumption in Austria fell further last year by 1.7 percent to 74.4 terawatt hours (TWh). Of this, 6.1 TWh (minus 3.1 percent) came from domestic production, including biogenic gases.
- However, gas consumption in the winter months of December and January was significantly higher than a year ago and more was withdrawn from storage: At the end of January, gas storage facilities were 63 percent full, compared to 82 percent a year ago at this time.
- There is currently 64 TWh of gas stored in Austrian gas storage facilities. Of this, 20 TWh is accounted for by the strategic gas reserve and around 20 TWh is likely to be destined for the Austrian market. In view of the still well-filled storage facilities, there is unlikely to be a shortage situation.
- In December, not only was gas consumption 10.3% higher than in December 2023, but electricity consumption also increased by 4.2%. In 2024 as a whole, electricity consumption rose by 2.7% to 64.5 TWh. However, electricity generation was also 11.2% higher than in the previous year at around 81.5 TWh.
- At 49.1 TWh, hydropower plants accounted for 60.3% of total electricity production in 2024, while thermal power plants accounted for 19.1% at 15.5 TWh. Generation from wind power plants increased by 14.5%, contributing 11.3% to total production. At the same time, photovoltaic systems already accounted for an estimated 9.4% of total electricity production in Austria. According to the latest information from the grid operators, just under 8.4 GW of PV systems and just over four GW of wind systems were installed at the end of the year.
- Electricity imports fell by 12.2% to 18.9 TWh in 2024, while at 25.7 TWh, 18.9% more electricity was exported than in the comparative year 2023. In balance sheet terms, Austria was an exporting country for electricity in 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrowAbspielen
closeSchließen
expand_moreAufklappen
Loading...
replay_10Vorige 10 Sekunden
skip_previousZum Vorigen Wechseln
play_arrowAbspielen
skip_nextZum Nächsten Wechseln
forward_10Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.