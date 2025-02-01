Vorteilswelt
Probably six dead

Philadelphia: Plane crashes in the middle of the city

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 07:32

On Friday, a jet carrying six passengers crashed in a busy Philadelphia neighborhood. The plane was a medical transport. According to the operating company, four crew members and a minor patient were on board. "We are currently unable to confirm whether there are any survivors," it said.

The plane crashed in the middle of a busy area in the north-east of the city - with many stores, residential buildings and traffic. Rescue workers were deployed in large numbers. There was initially no information on possible casualties or fatalities.

"There will be casualties"
 "At this time, we have no information on the number of fatalities," said the mayor of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker. However, she emphasized that several homes and vehicles were affected. The governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, said, "We know there will be casualties in this region."

Pictures of the crash site:

The plane crashed in the middle of a busy area in the northeast of the city - with lots of stores, homes and traffic.
The plane crashed in the middle of a busy area in the northeast of the city - with lots of stores, homes and traffic.
(Bild: KameraOne)
The plane took off from a nearby Northeast Philadelphia Airport and crashed shortly after takeoff.
The plane took off from a nearby Northeast Philadelphia Airport and crashed shortly after takeoff.
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)
(Bild: Images/AFP Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

Fireball and billows of smoke
Pictures broadcast by several US television stations showed dramatic scenes: a huge explosion, a fireball and large plumes of smoke - in the middle of an area in north-east Philadelphia with a large concentration of stores and busy roads in the evening rush hour. The area was cordoned off extensively. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Private plane crashed shortly after take-off
The FAA announced that the aircraft involved in the accident was a Learjet 55 - a private and business aircraft. The plane had taken off from a nearby airport, Northeast Philadelphia Airport, and crashed shortly after take-off. The plane was on its way to Missouri.

US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform: "It is so sad that the plane crashed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost."
US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform: "It is so sad that the plane crashed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost."
(Bild: truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump (Screenshot))

USA still shocked by crash in Washington
A devastating plane crash in the capital Washington had just shaken the country. On Wednesday evening, an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a military helicopter on landing at Ronald Reagan Airport (DCA). Both crashed into the water.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane and three crew members on board the helicopter. According to the authorities, all 67 people died in the accident. It was the most serious airplane accident in the USA for more than 20 years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

