Who flies out of camp?
“Possum for dinner? I’m not doing that!”
Day 8 in the jungle - and for the first time someone has to leave. Which star will leave the camp? Will it be "jailbird" Lilly Becker? Or will it be Jörg "Ich hasse gendern" Dahlmann? Or perhaps Edith Stehfest, who cooks every meat except possum? The secret is revealed shortly after 11 pm.
Rats or spiders? What do you want less of in your sleeping bag? And how do you avoid being haunted by both at night in the jungle camp? A sleepless night prepared the camp dwellers in the Australian jungle for the first deselection of the season. And before things got really serious, things got ... well ... almost philosophical.
Pierre noted that language is in flux - "everything is in flux" - and then answered the question of all questions about (over)correctness once and for all. Asked by ex-Sky reporter Jörg: "What everyone also struggles with is 'black' or 'colored', 'dark-skinned'." Pierre's slightly annoyed and bored answer: "'Colored' is nonsense. You're colored for me, that's why others go to the solarium. Dieter Bohlen was sometimes browner than me. I'm completely happy with 'black'."
Did Lilly think about such profound questions during her time in prison? She had one night for it, as she confessed to her housemates. After she crashed her boyfriend's car and defiantly gave the cops the finger at the police station. "I was totally crazy," said the Becker ex, and - oh wonder - no one disagreed.
Crazy or not, when it came to cooking, she took a bold step and separated the possum meat from the possum bone. An act that the self-proclaimed "I-cook-all-the-meat" contestant Edith had previously refused to do, causing displeasure among Nina and Anna-Carina: "That's so excessive!" Because that's never anything else in camp ...
What else happened in the episode and who had to leave in the end? We'll find out soon!
