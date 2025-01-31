Because of "retro politics"
Fischer and Anschober warn against Chancellor Kickl
On Friday, former politicians warned against a "people's chancellor" Herbert Kickl (FPÖ). "We do not want the foundations of the Second Republic to be exposed to a considerable risk", said former Federal President and SPÖ politician Heinz Fischer.
Under a Chancellor Kickl, he fears a "retro-politics", for example regression in the role of women in society. Heide Schmidt, who founded the Liberal Forum and has her own roots in the liberal wing of the FPÖ, spoke of a "sinister attitude" of some Freedom Party functionaries towards the Nazi era. She also warned against the starvation of traditional media. "For me, the FPÖ has what it takes to destroy democracy."
Strengthening Europe is "fundamental" right now, said former EU Commissioner Franz Fischler (ÖVP) on Friday. Many developments could only be tackled at European level, especially security. If reform opponents came to power who wanted to reduce the EU to an economic union, this would be "very dangerous". For him, Kickl as Chancellor is "anything but desirable".
Alternatives still possible
The warnings were also echoed by former Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens), former Finance Minister Ferdinand Lacina (SPÖ), former Ombudswoman Terezija Stoisits (Greens), constitutional lawyer Heinz Mayer and bank manager Michael Ikrath. There are still alternatives to the currently negotiating coalition of the FPÖ and ÖVP, they said.
Anschober appealed to all parties apart from the FPÖ to get back into the conversation. More than 70 percent of the population had not voted for the Freedom Party. This is a mandate for alternatives. "It's late, but it's absolutely still timely".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
