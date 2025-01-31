Fischer and Anschober warn against Chancellor Kickl

Under a Chancellor Kickl, he fears a "retro-politics", for example regression in the role of women in society. Heide Schmidt, who founded the Liberal Forum and has her own roots in the liberal wing of the FPÖ, spoke of a "sinister attitude" of some Freedom Party functionaries towards the Nazi era. She also warned against the starvation of traditional media. "For me, the FPÖ has what it takes to destroy democracy."