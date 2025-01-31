“Freedom sometimes comes at a high price”

A total of three main messages

In addition to grief, he feels a "huge amount of anger". Writing a diary was "the first straw that broke the camel's back". He also did it for his daughter, "so that she can read everything that happened at some point". It was an important tool behind bars "to keep her from going crazy". The book is based on three main messages: "Our Schnuffi was an incredibly great little boy, and the image that has been created in many places is not true, and we want to set the record straight with this book. The search for the perpetrator must continue in any case - we will find him. And we hope that nothing like this happens to anyone else and that a learning process takes place here," emphasizes Apler.