After shock confession
The bizarre marriage arrangement of Jada & Will Smith
In the love confusion surrounding the marriage or no-marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, an insider has now spoken out. He claims that the two Hollywood stars have made a bizarre arrangement surrounding their relationship.
In 2023, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith shocked everyone by confessing that they had actually been separated for seven years. Now an insider has told People magazine about the state of the Hollywood stars' love affair.
Still together?
"Call it what you will," he revealed. "They live their own lives, but have never really broken off their relationship."
Another source, however, said the Hollywood couple, who married in 1997, were "still together" but had been "living apart for years".
"Disillusioned with Hollywood"
Will Smith is "busy with his films and music and is doing well", the insider continued. The actor is "a little disillusioned with Hollywood, but that could change with new successes".
It was only on Thursday that Smith, who caused a stir at the Academy Awards with his Oscar slap for Chris Rock, released a music video inspired by the film "Matrix" for his song "Beautiful Scars".
Complicated relationship status
In 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her marriage to Will Smith before the publication of her memoir "Worthy" and revealed: "We did some really hard work together. We just felt deep love for each other and we're going to figure out what that looks like for us."
Adding, "I'm going to be by his side, but I'm also going to allow him to figure that out for himself."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
