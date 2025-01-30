Municipal council election 2025
Political veteran continues to rule in brewing town
In Wieselburg, Sepp Leitner is firmly in the saddle, winning more than 69% for the SPÖ. In Amstetten, Christian Haberhauer holds a black majority, but needs a coalition partner.
After the election is before the election of the mayors: in some municipalities, it has not yet been decided who will steer the fate of the town in future. The town of Scheibbs, among others, seems to be hotly contested. In Mödling, however, it is already clear that the party with the most votes, namely the ÖVP, will have to take its place on the opposition bench.
New political partner
In Amstetten, on the other hand, (almost) everything is clear: Mayor Christian Haberhauer, whose ÖVP parliamentary group changed the city government from red to black five years ago, won 43.3 percent - and can continue to govern with a coalition partner. However: black-green - as before - is no longer an option.
Wieselburg remains red
In Wieselburg, negotiations are not even necessary: veteran politician Sepp Leitner has achieved a respectable success for the SPÖ - his list lost a marginal 0.52 percent and now stands at 69.06 percent and 18 of 25 municipal council seats. Leitner: "The decisive factor is that you are there for the people and take care of big and small things as well as the quality of life."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
