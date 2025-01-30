Appeal to politicians
Bullying: one in three Styrian pupils affected
According to the Styrian Chamber of Labor, more and more Styrian pupils are affected by bullying. A new study now aims to present solutions. And an appeal is being made to politicians: more money and human resources are needed to get the problem under control.
The figures are staggering: almost two thirds of Styrian schoolchildren report incidents of bullying and cyberbullying in their environment - a good half of them are affected themselves. Of these around 50,000 children and young people, a good third suffer long-term consequences from the bullying. "They lose their zest for life and quality of life, and around a tenth have suicidal thoughts," explains education expert Claudia Brandstätter.
30 school psychologists for 150,000 pupils
The studies that she and her colleagues have carried out for the Chamber of Labor over the past decade show that the figures have risen over this period. "But far too little has happened," says Josef Pesserl, head of the Chamber of Labor.
There are still far too few school psychologists, for example: "There are currently only 30 for 150,000 pupils at 850 schools - this figure alone shows that the problem is still not being taken seriously." In Sweden, for example, a model country in bullying prevention, there is one psychologist and one social worker per school.
Politicians should "initiate concrete measures"
Instead of just collecting the current figures on bullying in Styrian schools in the latest study, which was presented on Thursday, Brandstätter worked with 20 experts to collect possible solutions: "There are many approaches internationally, but also in Styria, that have already proven successful," she says. "It takes time, money and human resources. In reality, we need to start raising awareness of the issue in kindergarten. Teachers and parents need help if a child is affected and must not be left alone."
Pesserl is calling on politicians to set up a team of experts as a first step to "initiate concrete measures". Among other things, he could imagine the establishment of model schools or model regions. "Because if you don't do anything in this area, it's not saving money, it's short-sightedness," he says. "It's about the future and quality of life of our children."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
