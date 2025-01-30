Bullying: one in three Styrian pupils affected

Politicians should "initiate concrete measures"

Instead of just collecting the current figures on bullying in Styrian schools in the latest study, which was presented on Thursday, Brandstätter worked with 20 experts to collect possible solutions: "There are many approaches internationally, but also in Styria, that have already proven successful," she says. "It takes time, money and human resources. In reality, we need to start raising awareness of the issue in kindergarten. Teachers and parents need help if a child is affected and must not be left alone."