Koran-burner Momika shot dead in Sweden

Quran desecrated: Wiped shoes and played soccer

Momika and another Christian Iraqi exile, Salwan Najem, had been charged with "agitation against an ethnic group". The two had burned copies of the Koran and desecrated them. They played soccer with the holy book, wiped their shoes with it and put pork in it. This angered many Muslims: during a protest in Baghdad, the Swedish embassy was stormed. Even the country's accession to NATO was delayed because of the incidents.