150 km/h on highways could be coming

According to the VCÖ, the stopping distance, which is made up of reaction time and braking distance, increases significantly. While a car traveling at 130 km/h on a dry road with a reaction time of 0.8 seconds comes to a standstill after 73 meters in an emergency braking manoeuvre, a car traveling at 150 km/h under the same conditions still has a speed of 122 km/h after 73 meters.