VCÖ warns coalition
150 km/h on highways could be coming
According to reports, the ÖVP and FPÖ are currently negotiating the introduction of 150 km/h on highways. This would have many negative consequences, the mobility organization VCÖ (Verkehrsclub Österreich) has now warned.
Compared to 130 km/h, CO₂ emissions would increase by an average of 19 percent. Particulate matter emissions and nitrogen oxides would also increase. In addition, there would be increased fuel consumption, traffic noise and an increased risk of accidents, warned the VCÖ in a press release on Wednesday.
A car that requires 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers at 130 km/h burns an average of 7.7 liters at 150 km/h. If you accelerate more frequently after braking maneuvers, fuel consumption also increases. The greater differences in speed and more frequent braking maneuvers in turn worsen the flow of traffic, increasing the risk of traffic jams.
According to the VCÖ, the stopping distance, which is made up of reaction time and braking distance, increases significantly. While a car traveling at 130 km/h on a dry road with a reaction time of 0.8 seconds comes to a standstill after 73 meters in an emergency braking manoeuvre, a car traveling at 150 km/h under the same conditions still has a speed of 122 km/h after 73 meters.
"High price for gaining time"
"The price for gaining time, which will be significantly less in practice than in theory, would be high: more fuel consumption, more traffic noise for local residents, more harmful pollutants, increased CO₂ emissions and an increased risk of accidents due to the significantly longer stopping distance," said Michael Schwendinger from the VCÖ.
The current speed limit for cars, estate cars and trucks up to 3.5 tons is 130 km/h on Austria's freeways. Lower speed limits apply during the night on so-called transit highways and with trailers. Environmental protection organizations repeatedly demand a speed limit of 100 km/h.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.