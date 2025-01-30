NBA: Jakob Pöltl celebrates fifth win in a row

The Canadians made it clear right from the start that they wanted to record their seventh win in the past eight games at the NBA's bottom club. They were 14:0 ahead after four-and-a-half minutes and never relinquished the lead thereafter. 82 points against at the end were the fewest in the current season. Scottie Barnes scored 24 points for Toronto. Kyle Kuzma, with whom Pöltl had played at the University of Utah, led the Wizards with 19 points. The Viennese also faced a teammate from his earlier days with the Canadians in the form of the Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas (six points, eleven rebounds).