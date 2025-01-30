Vorteilswelt
In Washington

NBA: Jakob Pöltl celebrates fifth win in a row

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 08:09

Successful run continues: The Toronto Raptors celebrated their fifth win in a row in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with a 106:82 victory at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday (local time). Jakob Pöltl contributed twelve points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. The 29-year-old center played 26:35 minutes. His team "played good defense" and "forced a lot of turnovers" (27 in total), said the Vienna native.

The Canadians made it clear right from the start that they wanted to record their seventh win in the past eight games at the NBA's bottom club. They were 14:0 ahead after four-and-a-half minutes and never relinquished the lead thereafter. 82 points against at the end were the fewest in the current season. Scottie Barnes scored 24 points for Toronto. Kyle Kuzma, with whom Pöltl had played at the University of Utah, led the Wizards with 19 points. The Viennese also faced a teammate from his earlier days with the Canadians in the form of the Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas (six points, eleven rebounds).

The Raptors will host the Chicago Bulls on Friday. With their sixth win in a row, they would move closer to the tenth-placed team in the Eastern Conference and thus the last place that still entitles them to participate in the play-in. The Bulls lost 100:122 at the Boston Celtics, with Kristaps Porzingis scoring 34 points for the defending champions. The Latvian "big man" was successful eight times on 14 attempts from distance.

Oklahoma City loses despite 52 points from Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder were beaten 109-116 by the Golden State Warriors despite 52 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The All-Star came within two points of his personal best set just a week earlier against the Utah Jazz. Andrew Wiggins (27) was the most successful scorer for the Californians. The defeat meant that Oklahoma City lost the NBA lead again for the time being to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won 126-106 at the Miami Heat. Donovan Mitchell was responsible for 34 points. The New York Knicks defeated the Denver Nuggets 122:112 and, like Toronto, have now won five games in a row. Jalen Brunson scored 30 points for the franchise from Manhattan.

