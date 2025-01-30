"Shit happens"
Arnie’s son-in-law makes us laugh with baby photo
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law also has a sense of humor as a dad. Chris Pratt shared a snapshot of his two-month-old son Ford being held away from him by his laughing mom Katherine. What makes the photo so funny is the photographic proof that not every diaper holds tight.
A brown stain immediately catches the eye on the back of Ford's blue romper suit. Which Pratt commented on with "Shit happens" - which figuratively means "can happen".
Fans laugh at snapshot
Fans of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star then tried to outdo each other with witty comments. One wrote "Don't panic, it's organic", while another quipped "That's how cute a little piece of poo can be" and a third threw in "What a bummer, went all the way".
One follower of the Hollywood star praised the fact that the celebrity couple also post "the unflattering side of being a parent": "It proves that we all have the same problems as parents - famous or not!"
Pratt and the eldest daughter of the "Terminator" tied the knot in 2019. In addition to Grandpa Arnie's first grandson Ford, they also have daughters Lyla (4) and Eloise (2).
Children should be allowed to grow up normally
While Pratt likes to proudly show off his family on Instagram, he never shows his children's faces. Mom Katherine explained on the "Today" show: "We want to protect their privacy and allow them to grow up as normally as possible."
Just as her father Arnold and mother Maria Shriver had done with her and her three siblings: "They allowed us to develop as our own beings outside of the limelight. It was an indescribably great gift that they gave us as children!"
Villa spared from fire
Katherine and Chris' mansion in Pacific Palisades miraculously survived the firestorm unscathed. In an Instagram video message, the 45-year-old informed his followers: "By the grace of God, we still have four walls and a roof over our heads!"
