"At the expense of addicts"
You can gamble away up to 18,000 euros per hour
New details from the FPÖ's planned gambling law in Salzburg have the opposition fuming. The distances to kindergartens or AMS offices are too small and the state government only wants to boost its budget at the expense of addicts, criticizes the opposition.
A total of 472 new vending machines are to be legally operated in the province of Salzburg. These are to be divided into three concessions. Ten to 50 machines will be allowed in a casino. At least if the Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) has her way. The aim is to keep a distance of 100 meters from kindergartens, addiction counseling centers, schools and AMS offices.
Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Greens) says: "We are against legalization. But if you want to do that, then the distance should be at least 300 meters and social institutions or youth centers should be included in the list."
According to the FPÖ, legalization should drive out illegal gambling dens and increase player protection. A game on a machine should be capped at ten euros and last at least two seconds. A gambler could therefore wager a whole 18,000 euros in one hour; daily limit: four hours.
Tarik Mete, SPÖ, criticizes: "It is unacceptable that the public sector profits from people's addiction and takes money out of the pockets of addicts. Legalization and the additional supply of vending machines will increase demand, not reduce it." And KPÖ MP Hangöbl says: "The ÖVP and FPÖ probably want to use the additional tax revenue to plug their budget holes - at the expense of addicts."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.