Through photo comparison
Artificial intelligence found burglars on the internet
A selfie on the internet can be a stumbling block for a criminal. A serial burglar in Linz has now discovered this. He had been photographed during a robbery and the artificial intelligence compared this image with millions of other images in the virtual world. And led the investigators to the perpetrator in the real world.
One photo led to success: a Romanian (38) had his picture taken when he and accomplices broke into a company at the port of Linz three times and stole copper worth a total of 30,000 euros. With the help of this photo, investigators were able to search for similar-looking people.
Gene traces brought proof
And they did this not only in the "real world" but also on the internet and the artificial intelligence found a man who was 98 percent the person they were looking for. A name and telephone number were found, and the wanted man was stopped in his car in Ottensheim and caught. Gene traces left behind at the scene of the crime proved the burglar guilty.
