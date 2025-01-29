After double rejection
ÖSV girls already have guaranteed places in the World Cup
"We need fixed places for the World Cup, which we can get in the European Cup," said ÖSV head of men's Marco Fuchs recently. A statement that Roland Assinger - Pfeifer's counterpart in the women's event - would immediately endorse. It's a good thing that the first "final announcement" has now been made before the end of January.
After the two EC downhill races in Sella Nevea were canceled following heavy rainfall, only the final race in Kvitfjell on March 16th appears on the calendar. One thing is certain: the Carinthians Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger, who are without a squad, can no longer be ousted from the top 3 of the downhill rankings and will have a fixed World Cup ticket and A-squad status in the winter of 2025/26.
Olivier has a hand on the fixed ticket
Victoria Olivier has one hand on the third downhill ticket up for grabs for next season. With 215 points, the racer from Auer is currently 79 points ahead of Leonie Zegg from Lech and Sara Allemand (It), who is tied on points. This means that in order to snatch the starting place from "Vici", one of the two would have to finish at least second in Kvitfjell and Olivier would have to finish no better than 30th. Janine Schmitt (Sz) would also have a mathematical chance, but she is already 95 points behind Vici.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
