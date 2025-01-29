ÖSV girls already have guaranteed places in the World Cup

Olivier has a hand on the fixed ticket

Victoria Olivier has one hand on the third downhill ticket up for grabs for next season. With 215 points, the racer from Auer is currently 79 points ahead of Leonie Zegg from Lech and Sara Allemand (It), who is tied on points. This means that in order to snatch the starting place from "Vici", one of the two would have to finish at least second in Kvitfjell and Olivier would have to finish no better than 30th. Janine Schmitt (Sz) would also have a mathematical chance, but she is already 95 points behind Vici.