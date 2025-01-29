When Sturm slowed down the locomotive from Leipzig

Memories of that time

Walter Hörmann remembers: "Walter Saria had a stellar day in goal. He dived from one corner to the next. And we still conceded a goal early on." Uwe Zötzsche had put the Saxons ahead after just 12 minutes. "Leipzig were then overwhelmingly superior. I can still remember well that they had ten or fifteen free kicks - always 16 to 20 meters in front of our goal. But they always played the free-kicks in - I don't know why, it was their thing. But the ball always bounced on the snow. If they'd had a real free-kick specialist back then, we would have had a problem," laughs Hörmann.