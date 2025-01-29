Dramatic video
High-tech jet explodes in front of the pilot’s eyes
Spectacular crash of an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet in Alaska on Tuesday: after a malfunction, the US pilot had to eject and the aircraft, which cost around 100 million dollars (95 million euros), exploded in a fireball after the crash.
A training flight at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska (about 40 kilometers south of Fairbanks) ended in a very costly accident on Tuesday. The pilot noticed a "malfunction" during the flight, but was able to eject from the aircraft, as the commander of the 354th Fighter Wing announced at a press conference.
Pilot is in good health
The aircraft crashed during the landing phase, he added. According to local media reports, the pilot is in good health. He was immediately taken to a medical facility for examination after the incident. The aircraft sustained significant damage in the crash - as is clearly visible on the video footage - the air force said in a statement.
A thorough investigation into the incident has now been launched "to minimize the chances of such incidents in the future." Eielson was selected in 2016 to be home to 54 F-35s, which entailed an expansion of more than half a billion dollars that would include 36 new buildings and dozens of housing units.
The expansion included approximately 3500 new active duty Airmen and their families. With the ability to fly for more than 12 hours at a time, the F-35 can reach almost any location in the Northern Hemisphere in one mission.
Second F-35 crash within a year
It was only in May that an F-35 crashed on its way from Texas to Edwards Air Force Base near Los Angeles after the pilot had landed in New Mexico to refuel. The pilot had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.
In October, a Marine investigation blamed the pilot of an F-35 for unnecessarily ejecting from the plane, causing the fighter jet to fly unmanned for 11 minutes before it crashed in rural South Carolina at 2023.
