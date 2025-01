Which ski suits me? Tips from Mike Tritscher

Three World Cup victories, Olympic bronze in slalom and a place among the ski legends - Michael Tritscher can claim all this for himself. And even more than 25 years after the end of his career, his name can still be read everywhere here in Schladming, including at the three locations of his ski store. Tritscher is the owner, Günter Dworschak is the managing director. The "Krone" paid a visit to both of them to investigate one question: Which ski suits which hobby skier?