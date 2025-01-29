Trial in Innsbruck
Employee (39) embezzled 18 expensive rental bikes
Suddenly, 18 expensive rental bikes disappeared from a Tyrolean bike store. An employee (39) quickly came under suspicion and one of the bikes was eventually found. The man now had to stand trial, but vehemently denied that he had also embezzled the other 17 e-bikes.
"Employees were not treated well at the company, so I treated myself to an e-bike," confessed a former employee (39) of a Tyrolean bike store in Innsbruck in court. But it wasn't just the one bike worth over 5,000 euros that was seized from him.
I have absolutely nothing to do with the other bikes that were taken.
Der Angeklagte vor Gericht
Cannabis plantation also discovered
The young father, who is now unemployed, is said to have embezzled a total of 18 bikes. "I have absolutely nothing to do with the others," affirmed the accused, who was also found to have a cannabis plantation at home. It was not even possible for him to drag all the bikes out of the store due to surveillance cameras.
Boss convinced how bikes got away
However, the 39-year-old probably laid an egg for himself with this statement. Because he was almost the only one delivering the rental bikes to hotels and taking them back again. "Nobody noticed if one of ten bikes returned was missing," said his boss.
Just missed a prison sentence
In the end, the panel of lay assessors imposed a fine of 2160 euros and nine months' conditional imprisonment. In addition, the Tyrolean must pay almost 53,000 euros to the store and a further 25,000 euros to the state. Not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.