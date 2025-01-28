Ruling in Berlin
German Muslim woman not allowed to drive with a nikab
A German Muslim woman has gone to court in Berlin - she wanted to obtain an exemption from the requirement to wear a veil in order to be allowed to drive a car with a nikab. However, the 33-year-old was unsuccessful with her lawsuit.
According to German road traffic regulations, drivers are not allowed to cover or conceal their faces in such a way that they are no longer recognizable. However, this posed a major problem for the Muslim woman: Nancy A.'s faith prohibits her from wearing a full face veil outside her own four walls.
Woman wanted to protect herself from prying eyes, even in the car
The Muslim woman, who converted in 2016, therefore wanted to be allowed to wear a nikab when driving. With this veil, only the eyes can be seen through a slit. She could also be seen by strangers in the car - but she was dependent on the vehicle to get to her job in a refugee shelter or to transport her children.
Plaintiff suggested nikab with QR code
She therefore wanted to obtain an exemption and filed a complaint. However, the judge explained that this would not allow her to be identified in speed trap images. The plaintiff had a solution to this: she was prepared to keep a logbook or wear a nikab with a visible QR code. She argued that the eye area would be sufficient for identification anyway. In addition, motorcyclists wearing helmets and identical twins are also difficult to recognize or tell apart, she continued.
In the end, A. failed with her request before the Berlin Administrative Court. The reasoning: Only the ban on wearing a face covering could ensure effective prosecution of violations of the law in road traffic. A.'s suggestions, such as keeping a logbook or the nikab with a QR code, were also unsuitable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.